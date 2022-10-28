Calvin Weber, 37

Calvin Weber, husband, father, son, brother, friend, uncle, cousin, nephew—age 37, on October 22, 2022—his “birthday month,” got to go home.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church, Williston ND at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Fellowship and lunch following. Family and friends will be wearing sports gear, Calvin’s favorite team was the Minnesota Vikings.



Tags

Load comments