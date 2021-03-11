Calvin O. Haug, 66, of Bismarck, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021, at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.
Cremation has taken place, there will be a graveside committal at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. Friends are welcome to sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 16, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
