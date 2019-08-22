Caleb Fell, 21
Caleb Fell, 21, of Culbertson, Mt, passed away in an automobile accident, near Culbertson, MT on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm (MST) on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Culbertson High School gymnasium in Culbertson, MT. Pastor Scotty Scotson will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Culbertson, MT. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Culbertson, MT from 4 pm to 6 pm (MST).
Caleb Fell was born in Jamestown, North Dakota on September 17th 1997, to Rachel and Scott Fell. He attended grade school in Jamestown North Dakota, and later in Pingree Buchanan, ND. Caleb then moved with his family to Culbertson, Montana in 2010 where he attended Culbertson High School and received his GED in 2016.
From a young age Caleb was a hyper, stubborn boy who was so curious about the world. Caleb enjoyed many different activities, but he always liked to make people laugh and teach them new things. While his favorite activities included writing, producing, and listening to rap and other various types of music. He also spent many days hunting, fishing, plinking, riding dirt bike, having outdoor fun with family members and friends. He was always ready for an adventure and always up for a challenge. He liked taking things apart (said evidence is shown through all the trucks he pulled apart in the driveway at home), or making trade deals for guns or a dirt bike project.
Caleb enjoyed working and “making that bread, son” to one day building an empire. However if he wasn’t doing that, he also loved spending time with his family and friends. Unfortunately, Caleb’s life ended too soon but he will be remembered for his larger than life personality and as a creative, humorous, blunt, intelligent person with multiple special talents. Caleb was a Pro Medical Cannabis activist and he enjoyed explaining the benefits of cannabis to others. Further, Caleb was famous for having an infectious smile which always brought out big smiles and laughter. He was currently employed with OWL (Oilfield Waste Logistics).
Caleb is survived by his parents, Mike and Rachel Spacht; sisters, Samantha Fell (Culbertson, MT), Madisyn Spacht (Culbertson, MT); brother, Colton Spacht (Culbertson, MT); father and stepmother, Scott and Jennifer Fell (Fargo, ND); grandparents, Arnold and Linda Perleberg (Cando, ND), Jackie Crawford and Don Smith (Hemet, CA), Judy and Harry Witkin (Buffalo, NY), Stephen and Michelle Spacht (Erie PA), Carol and Damien Ludwig (Fargo, ND); Great-Granny, Herrick (Fargo, ND); Grandpa, Danny Fell (Pensacola, FL); aunts and uncles, Marcy and Shawn Herrick (Fargo, ND), Matt Perleberg and Briann Dunn (Detroit Lakes, MN), Heather and David Hughes (Hemet, CA), John and Jennifer Spacht (Frewsburg, NY), Julie and Craig Dallmann (Lake Park, MN), Jaci and Jamie Hart (Lake Park, MN); cousins, Eliza, Josh, Lukas, Paige, Zoey, Stella and a baby due in November, Katie, Michael, Jacob, August, Audrey, Tanner, Tristan, Cayla, Kyle, Alex, Samuel, and Zachary. Caleb has multiple cousins on both sides of the family that he enjoyed hanging out with.
He will always be remembered, as a friend to many who met him and he will always be remembered as an important part of his loving family.
“No matter where life takes me, you’ll find me with a smile.” -Mac Miller