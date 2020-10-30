Byron Haugen, 90, of rural Williston, North Dakota passed away at the Trinity Homes Long Term Care Center in Minot on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will follow in Round Prairie Cemetery west of Williston.
Byron’s Service will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 5th.
Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to: Everson Coughlin Funeral Home - Click on the EVENT, For Byron.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Byron or leave condolences for his family.