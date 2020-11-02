Byron Haugen, 90
Byron Haugen, 90, of rural Williston, North Dakota passed away at the Trinity Homes Long Term Care Center in Minot on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will follow in Round Prairie Cemetery west of Williston.
Byron’s Service will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 5th.
Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to: Everson Coughlin Funeral Home — Click on the EVENT, For Byron.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
Byron Ardell Haugen was born in Williston, North Dakota on April 29, 1930 to Jule and Gunda Haugen. He attended Round Prairie School and Williston High School. His interest in farming and ranching came at a young age and he was engaged at the family farm by the time he was 13.
In 1954 he was united in marriage to Lynn Roumaine Allen in Glasgow, Montana. They had 4 children.
In the early 1960’s he became quite involved in both conservation and farming practices, earning him the district Soil Conservation Award for his area, and he was voted by the Jaycees to receive the Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1960 and 1961.
In the 1970’s his interest turned more into the ranching aspect of the farm operation. He was quite involved of the start up of the Simmental cattle breed in this area. His love of cattle continued throughout his life, even past his retirement. He also enjoyed giving back his knowledge by becoming a 4-H Leader for the Round Prairie Pioneers, helping in monthly meetings and at the Williams County Fair.
During his retirement he worked on perfecting both his welding and carpentry skills, building many useful tools for his family and neighbors. He kept his haying equipment and was known throughout the community as the first individual to be putting up hay. His hay sales kept him connected and involved with area ranchers. He loved to dance, and was a well known member of the Moose, rarely missing a Saturday night. He also had a love of local history, spending many of his evenings reading the Wonder of Williams journals.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife Lynn, and two infant sons Ardell and Mark. Also 8 sisters and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his daughters Debra Jean Haugen and Melodie Joy Nelson, both of the Williston area, one sister Delores Jacobson of Williston, 3 grandchildren Rianna Lynn Brunelle, Cindy Lee Wolery and Eric Richard Nelson, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Byron or leave condolences for his family.