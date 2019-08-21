Bryan Pederson, 18, of Culbertson, Mt, passed away in an automobile accident, near Culbertson, MT on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service will be held at 4:30 pm (MST) on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Culbertson High School gymnasium. Reverend Brandon Marschner will officiate.
Bryan Edward “Biggie Bry” Pederson came bounding into the world December 1, 2000 and gained his angel wings August 17, 2019. He was born to Kelly and Becky Pederson in Grand Forks, ND.
He attended all his years of school at Culbertson and graduated in May of 2019. He played football and basketball for the Cowboys. His senior year he was picked to play in the Bob Cleverly All Star game in Butte, MT. Mom, Austin, Emma and Michael traveled to the game to surprise him. He loved football and played basketball, “Not to disappoint Mom and G’ma”. Actually it was to play his last year with “little” brother Michael. He started working for OWL before he graduated and loved his job, coworkers and employers. Bryan loved tinkering on everything, fishing with Grandpa Art, picking rhubarb for Grandma Pederson to jelly.
Bryan lived life to the fullest and his motto was “if it ain’t broke, I can still make it better and it just needs…... He disliked the word no and worked that much harder to prove you wrong. He loved hanging out with his brother, Mikey, little Gagey and Rayne Bear, friends and brothers Hunter, Tristan and Carter. Oh the tales he came home with. He loved the Vikings and spent many Sunday afternoons cheering them on with Mom and Mikey. He attended the FLY convention in Colorado twice and loved every minute of it. The new friends made the spiritual connection and even the early morning hikes. He made many cherished memories with his siblings and friends.
Bryan never used an inside voice and everyone knew when he arrived. This went well with his huge heart. He would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Bryan is survived by his parents, Kelly and Becky; his brothers, Austin and Michael; sister, Emma; Grandma Sharon Pederson and Grandma Sharon Damm; aunt, Andrea Damm; uncles, Lee Damm, Darian Damm and Christian Damm; cousins, Gage, Rayne, Chloe, Rod, Gina, Wyatt, Jacob, Ian, Cord, Rhonda, Matt, Amber, Eric, Keegan and Conner; three special friends, Hunter, Carter and Tristen; the Bowland family and numerous friends far and near.
He is preceded in death by Grandpa Art, Uncle Bryan and Auntie Dorie.