Bryan Dale Halverson, 59

Bryan Dale Halverson died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home in Gold Canyon, AZ. He was born on August 14, 1960 at Mercy Hospital in Williston, ND to Richard and Janene (Pfeifer) Halverson.
He was baptized at the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in Ray, ND, Oct. 1960; Darwin (deceased) and Helen (Davidson) Stacy were his sponsors. Bryan graduated from Special Education Public High School, Dickinson, ND in 1981. He attended Open Door Activity Center, Valley City, ND, 1985-2008. He moved to a group home educational environment and over the years advanced into living in a four-plex two- bedroom apartment while attending the center. He was educated and worked at the center until his retirement in 2008 when he returned to Williston to live with his parents. They began traveling in 2009 before settling permanently in Arizona in 2012.
Bryan enjoyed music, computers, monster trucks, remote-controlled trucks, videos and recordings, movies, tv, guitars, latch hook crafts, four-wheelers, bikes, loved pets and generally a happy, content person becoming very independent and self-sufficient until his mental health deterioration began significantly in 2018. His Uncle, Tim Pfeifer, spent many days over the years as a “best bud”. He began comfort care at home with Hospice of Arizona in October, 2019.
He is survived by his parents Richard and Janene Halverson, his brother, JD (Jay David) and wife Nicole Halverson (Houma, LA); uncles and aunts, Roger Halverson, Jerome (Kathy) and Tim (Mary), Jolene and (Caroll) Luvaas, Cynthia Almer; nephew Brock Halverson, niece Christine Busha, Kaleb Wheat and Kylee Wheat.
Arrangements in Arizona were entrusted to Melcher Mission Chapel Mesa, AZ, 480-832-3500. Interment will be finalized at the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, Ray, ND later this spring.