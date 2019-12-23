Bruno Alex Ostwald, 70
Bruno Alex Ostwald, age 70 of Froid, Montana, died peacefully at his home of natural causes with his dog, Mauser, watching over him on December 17, 2019. Bruno was born March 13, 1949 to Alexander Ostwald and Gladys Ostwald (Damm) in Williston, North Dakota. He and his older sister, Flora, were raised on their family farm outside of Froid, MT, where he attended school and graduated in 1967.
After graduating from Froid High School, he joined the Army and served his country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam war earned him many medals including: Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/ Oak Leaf Cluster, Sharpshooter (Rifle M — 14), and Expert (Rifle M-16).
Upon completing his time over seas, he found himself drawn back to his roots where he had a full time career at the National Guard unit in Culbertson. It was during this time he married Michelle LaPorte on January 27 1989. He helped raise her 3 children, Desiree, Amanda, and William and had 5 children of his own, Rebekah, Rachel, Josiah, Esther, and Hannah before they divorced in 2006. With the dedication of 36 years in the service, he retired with honors as Sergeant First Class Bruno Ostwald.
Buying and selling guns was a hobby of his. He routinely cleaned his guns every winter.
Reloading bullets was very therapeutic to him and he considered it an art form. Hunting was a sport he enjoyed very much, both bow and rifle.
He always made sure to iterate the agricultural connection to our German roots and found pleasure in gardening. He was a part of the block management program for over 20 years and also participated in wildlife enhancement programs. Many of Bruno’s days were spent at “the bowl” on his land to tend to his garden, as well as helping the community, however he didn’t ask for recognition and remained humble throughout it all. He was a phenomenal cook, but had a hard time making anything less than required to feed an army. We would eat the same meal for days sometimes!
Reading the Bible was very important to him, and he often quoted it.
He loved his dogs, Roxy, Sugar, and Mauser as though they were his children, and he shared everything with them. He was extremely gifted at training them.
Of all things, his children were most important and he would always take the time to help them, educate and teach, and spend time with and love them. He strove to be their hero.
Preceeding his death was his father Alexander, mother Gladys, daughter Rachel and sister Flora.
He is survived by his children Desireé Badger (Tom) of Williston, Amanda Smith of Bismarck, William Ostwald of Williston, Rebekah Marquez (Matt) of Williston, Josiah Ostwald of Williston, Esther Ostwald of Williston, and Hannah Ostwald also of Williston, five grandchildren, Alexandra Fischer (Devin), Brayden Heller, Tobias Long and Tavian Long, MaeBelle Oxendahl, and one great granddaughter Hazel Fischer.
