Bruce Engstrom, 75, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
