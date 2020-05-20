Bruce Engstrom, 75, of Columbus, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.
Bruce Barry Engstrom was born on June 5, 1944 in Portal Township, North Dakota to Paul and Thelma (Nygaard) Engstrom. At the age of two, he moved to the family farm south of Columbus, ND. Bruce attended a one room country school until the 5th grade and graduated from Columbus High School in 1962.
After graduation, Bruce went to Los Angeles for one year where he worked as a machinist for Lockhead Martin. Bruce returned to North Dakota and married JoAnn Tande on October 23, 1964 in Battleview, ND. To this union two children were born, Jeff and Cindy. The couple lived in Flaxton, Crosby, Opheim, Montana and then Williston where he started his electrical career. In 1971 they moved to Edmore, ND where he was on the construction crew of ABM Missile Site in Nekoma. In 1973 they moved to Bismarck and he worked mainly in area power plants. Bruce then acquired his Master Electrical License. He has been a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for 52 years.
In 1981, Bruce and JoAnn moved back to Columbus and purchased the family farm. Bruce raised cattle, farmed and did electrical work.
Bruce enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and woodworking. The farm was a special place where he could connect with nature. He loved animals and always had a special dog next to his side.
He will always be remembered for his gentle nature and winning smile.
Bruce is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Jeff (Jodie) Engstrom of Columbus, ND and Cindy Felthous of Pine River, MN; grandchildren, Cody Engstrom, Katie Engstrom (Steve Chadrjian), Paige Johnson, Derek Johnson, Megan Felthous (Bryan Syrstad) and Anna Felthous; great-grandchild, Aiden Chadrjian.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Thelma Engstrom; brother, Dennis Engstrom, father and mother-in-law, Willie and Florence (Mollgaard) Tande; brother-in-law, Curtis Tande.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 Main St. Columbus, ND 58727.