Bruce & Corrine Kjelvik, 79 of Tioga, ND passed away at their homestead on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga are assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Bruce & Corrine’s Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be held at the Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.