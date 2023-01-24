Bruce Conway, 72

Lt. Col. (Ret) Bruce Conway, 72, of Williston, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday afternoon, January 17, 2023.

His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Zack Harris will officiate. Military rites will follow the funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Bruce Conway, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Jan 25
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jan 25
Livestream of Service
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Livestream of Service begins.

Tags

Load comments