Lt. Col. (Ret) Bruce Conway, 72, of Williston, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday afternoon, January 17, 2023.
His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Zack Harris will officiate. Military rites will follow the funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24, form 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday.
His funeral service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10.00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Military rites will follow the service. Cremation will then occur, and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.
Bruce Alan Conway was born on Dec. 22, 1950, in Minot, ND to Russell and Anna (Sundsted) Conway. In his early years Bruce lived in Montana and Colorado, until 1966, when his father got a job in Williston, ND. He graduated from Williston High School in 1969, and then went to the University of North Dakota, where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1974.
Bruce met his future wife, Beverly Eide, at UND, although they had known of each other in high school. They were married in Williston on Dec. 30, 1974, over Christmas break from graduate school. Their honeymoon was going back to WSU for final tests.
While at UND, Bruce joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, earning his commission as 2nd lieutenant in May of 1974. Instead of going on active duty right after graduation, he enrolled in graduate school at Washington State University in Pullman, graduating in 1976. His time in graduate school counted for time and grade in the military, and in March of 1977, he went on full active duty in the United States Air Force. He was stationed state side for his 20-year career, living in Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, Ohio, and New Mexico.
Bruce retired from the Air Force in 1996 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Upon retiring, he moved his family back to Williston, ND, where he has resided since.
After retirement, Bruce worked at Mandaree Electronics in business development for 3 years. He then turned to designing and developing cyber security software, creating his own business and employing two of his sons, who also helped developed software. In his later years he stepped back from his business, although his sons carried on.
He was a member of Rotary Club, celebrating his 20th year of Service Above Self in 2022. Bruce particularly enjoyed the Rotary Dictionary Project and handed out dictionaries to the 3rd graders in Ray and Tioga each year. At First Lutheran, you could find him heading up the coleslaw committee for the annual Lutefisk dinner or being part of other committees to which he wanted to give his time. He especially enjoyed his Tuesday morning bible study, which he attended almost every Tuesday for 20 years.
Bruce loved to work with his hands on cars, motorcycles, building projects; he was jack of all trades. He could fix anything. But most of all, he liked and honestly cared for people. He could make friends with and talk to anyone and loved to help whoever needed help. He also loved kids. If you couldn’t find Bruce at a gathering, all you had to do was find the kids, and that is most likely where he was. He was especially proud of his sons, his daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Anna Sorenson, Williston, his wife, Beverly, of 48 years, Williston, his sons Kyle (Kristi) Conway, Ottawa ON, Canada, Mark (Tiffany) and Drew, both from Williston. Grandchildren Lars Conway, Eleanor Conway, Benjamin Conway, Lucas Conway and Jacqueline Conway. His brother Merle (Lori) Conway, Orlando, FL, step-sister, Susan Bjelkevig, Portland OR, brother-in-law Claire (Tami) Eide, Williston, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents, father, Russell Conway, and brother-in-law, LeRoy Eide.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Bruce or leave condolences for his family.
To send flowers to the family of Bruce Conway, please visit Tribute Store.