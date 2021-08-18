Brittany Keyes, 30, Minot, formerly of Williston, died July 27, 2021 in her home.
Brittany Lynn Keyes was born on August 15, 1990, to Bruce and Ann Keyes in Williston, ND.
Brittany was confirmed at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church and graduated from Williston High School in 2008. Brittany moved to Bismarck and then Wisconsin before settling in Minot. She worked different jobs throughout her life, being a Certified Medical Assistant, bartender, and painter. She was a social butterfly and easily made friends wherever she went. Anyone that knew Brittany knew she always had the loudest laugh and brightest smile in the room. She loved her family and friends dearly and adored her nieces and nephews. She will forever be known as their Auntie B.
Surviving Brittany are her parents Bruce and Ann; her siblings Kim (Greg), Kayla, Sara, and Eric (Caitlin); her nieces and nephews Aaralyn, Khloe, Holden, and Carter; her grandfather Robert Keyes; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dogs Luna and Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Lavern and Mabel Ehlke; paternal grandmother Harriet Nelson, uncle John Keyes, aunt Sherry Keyes, and a special cousin, Alanna Ericson.
A celebration of life will be held on September 25, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Keel Boat in Williston.