Bridget Jo (Wierson) Sundhagen, 39, Tioga, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at a Rochester, MN, hospital.
She was born January 1, 1981, in Dickinson, a daughter of Roger and Joy (Pateman) Wierson. She attended school in Dickinson prior to moving to Tioga, where she graduated from Tioga High School in 1999. She attended college in Dickinson and Bottineau before returning to Tioga.
Bridget met Tim Sundhagen on a blind date that was set up by her friend, Chalice. They were married December 20, 2003. Bridget became a mother to two amazing children: Brock, born in 2004, and Billee, born in 2007.
Bridget worked as a CNA at Tioga Medical Center, and for a short time at Central Elementary. She was very proud when she helped at the farm picking rocks and pulling the land roller. She became a “true farmer’s wife.” She also served as a superintendent for the Sunday school at First Lutheran Church, Tioga.
Bridget enjoyed camping, campfires with friends and family, and cooking for them, boating and watching their kids waterski and wakeboard, exercising, loved being at home and enjoyed taking care of her yard, spending time with her family and their dog, Molly, and vacationing with family and friends.
Family: husband, Tim Sundhagen, Tioga; and their children, Brock and Billee, Tioga; mother, Joy (David) Iverson, Riverdale; sister, Jolene (Brian) Wanner, Dickinson, and their children Levi (Jacy Thompson) Wanner, and Jordyn Wanner; stepbrothers, Brett and Trevor Iverson; grandmother, Myrtle Pateman, Melita, Manitoba, Canada; father- and-mother-in-law, Don and Rosemary Sundhagen, Tioga; brother-in-law, Scott (Stacey) Sundhagen, Tioga, and their children Stephanie and John; sisters-in-law, Karla (Lyn) Magnuson, Wildrose, and Monica (Pat Sportsman) Sundhagen, Tioga.
Bridget was preceded in death by: her father, Roger Wierson; grandfather, Ollie Pateman; and mother-in-law, Pam Sundhagen.
Funeral: 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, Tioga.
