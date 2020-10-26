Bridget “Faye” Johnson, 88
Bridget “Faye” Johnson passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Johnson, parents Ole and Marie Soderquist, sisters Justine Fleck and Marie Downey, nephew Tim Downey, and great grandson Brooks Bollinger.
Faye was born on October 14, 1932 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She married the love of her life Harold Johnson on August 14, 1954. Faye and Harold settled initially in Williston, North Dakota. Harold’s job in the oil industry took them to Casper, Wyoming, Tulsa, Oklahoma and then to Littleton, Colorado in 1972 where they raised their children.
She is survived by her children Nancy Rattie (Keith), Marty Johnson, Thomas Johnson (Susan), her grandchildren Jason Rattie, Jennifer Bollinger (Adam), Taylor Johnson, Skylar Williams (Eli), her great granddaughters Kaitlyn, Lauren and Emily Bollinger, and five nephews and nieces.
Faye retired from US Bank as a Personal Banker. She was a devoted Catholic and member of Saint Mary’s Parish in Littleton, Colorado.
Faye was a resident at the Someren Glen Senior Living Community in Centennial, Colorado where she had numerous friends, played bridge and enjoyed her Saturday afternoon get togethers sipping margaritas and eating hors d’oeuvres.
Most of all, Faye cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who adoringly referred to her as “Happy” and to Harold as “Bapa”. Happy will now rejoin Bapa in their final resting place at Fort Logan National Cemetery, where a memorial gathering will be held on November 2, 2020 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Denver Hospice at thedenverhospice.org/giving/give-donate/ or by mail to The Denver Hospice 8289 E Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230.
Faye will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.