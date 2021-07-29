Brennen B. Brunelle, 23

Brennen “Buckshot” Brunelle, 23, of Williston, passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident, East of Bainville, Montana on Tuesday evening, July 27, 2021.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at New Hope Church in Williston, Pastors Russ McElveen and Jordan Irwin will officiate. Interment in Saint Luke’s Cemetery, west of Williston will follow the service.
Visitation will take place on Friday, July 30, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home from noon until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Brennen or leave condolences for his family.