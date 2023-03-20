Brenda J. Rauser, 56 Mar 20, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brenda J. Rauser, 56, of Mandan, formerly of Williston, passed away at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023.In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Brenda or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Rauser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Load comments Most Popular Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Police investigating stabbing; suspect in custody Sheriff's office resumes missing person investigation Police pursue fleeing vehicle; driver in custody Williston school district eyes expansion to ease overcrowding Williston partners with Gate City Bank to help homeowners Lyons and Ensrud join American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota Athlete of the Week Kara Hansen Blizzard warning issued for Northern North Dakota