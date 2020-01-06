Brandy Heltemes, 43, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019 at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. The Rev. Brian Martin will officiate.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Friends may also visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Brandy or leave condolences for her family.
