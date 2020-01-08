Brandy Heltemes, 43
Brandy Heltemes, 43, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019 at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. The Rev. Brian Martin will officiate.
Brandy Michael Heltemes, was born in Lander, Wyoming on June 20, 1976 to Cyndy (Haskett) Schooner and Wayne Blood. She attended school in Casper, Wyoming and was a member of the Natrona County High School class of 1995. She moved with her family to Williston in 2007 and would eventually find employment with Fastenal where her quick wit and sense of humor served her well.
Brandy was a mother, wife, homemaker and friend, she possessed the sweetest, most loving and compassionate heart, and was considered a friend and confidant too many, her loving spirit touched many throughout her life and taught us what love truly is. She was a selfless soul that never held a grudge and was quick to apologize and make amends to anyone she felt that she may have hurt. She was always willing to stay up all night and comfort a friend or family member that needed a shoulder to cry upon or advise them on how to pick themselves up and move forward.
One of Brandy’s greatest joys in life was buying toys and donating them to children at Christmas. Helping the less fortunate was her passion and filled her heart with joy. She loved Christmas lights, fireworks, singing karaoke and time with her animals. Brandy was often found singing Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” at the American Legion. She was an amateur photographer that took amazing photos of nature and wildlife, some of which adorn the walls in her home. She enjoyed going to the South Unit of Roosevelt Park each spring to see and photograph the Wild Horses and check out the New Year’s crop of “babies”. She never met a horse that she didn’t like.
Brandy is survived by her best friend and loving husband Alan Heltemes, parents Cyndy Schooner, and Wayne Blood, daughters Laurel Erickson and Dana Redard, son Zack Edwards (partner, Melina), grandchild Jenesis Edwards, and stepchildren Kerry Heltemes and Kyle Heltemes, as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth James Blood, Paternal Grandparents Maxine and Pete Slavine, and Maternal Grandparents JT Haskett and Helen Blair.
The family has requested that Memorials be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.