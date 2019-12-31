Brandy Heltemes, 43
Brandy Heltemes, 43, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019 at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Brandy or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
