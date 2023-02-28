Bradley Olson, 69, of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

Bradley James Olson was born on September 27, 1953 in Williston, North Dakota to Elvin and Pati Olson and was the oldest of three sons. Brad was raised on the family farm west of Williston and he farmed with his dad for many years.



Tags

Load comments