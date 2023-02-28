Bradley Olson, 69, of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Bradley James Olson was born on September 27, 1953 in Williston, North Dakota to Elvin and Pati Olson and was the oldest of three sons. Brad was raised on the family farm west of Williston and he farmed with his dad for many years.
On September 3, 1977, Brad married Marilyn Imsland in Williston. They were blessed with two daughters, Taylor and Whitney. Brad and Marilyn celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary last September.
Brad was a fourth-generation farmer and he was a true caretaker of the land. He spent many hours on the tractor or combine, mostly with the company of his loyal companions, our family labs. Throughout his life, Brad was active on many boards and committees. He especially loved basketball and spent many weekends traveling with his daughters and coaching Whitney’s traveling basketball team. His favorite family vacations were taking his family skiing in Montana. Brad and Marilyn bought their retirement home in Big Sky, Montana in 2014 and loved to spend their time in the mountains.
Brad and Marilyn enjoyed many great years with Taylor, Whitney, Jordon and Jason. Brad finally gained the sons he never had when Jordon and Jason joined the family. They took many vacations together and thoroughly enjoyed those times, but the best was yet to come. Brad and Marilyn became grandparents in 2014 and one of Brad’s greatest joys was spending time with his grandkids. Dylan and Haines were born in 2014, Camden and Andilyn in 2016, Ellery in 2019 and Brooks in 2020.
Brad passed away on February 25, 2023 surrounded by his family at home, after a hard-fought, seven-year long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Brad’s resilience, determination, and positive attitude are a true testament to the person that he was and is something that we will always admire. Despite the circumstances, Brad chose to live life to the fullest.
Brad is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marilyn; daughter Taylor and son-in-law Jordon, daughter Whitney and son-in-law Jason; grandkids, Dylan Evert, Haines Stephenson, Camden Stephenson, Andilyn Evert, Ellery Evert, and Brooks Stephenson; mother, Pati Olson; mother-in-law, Joann Imsland; brothers, Ryan Olson, Rick Olson and sister-in-law, Barb Olson; brother-in-law, Bob Imsland and wife, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Janelle Braden and her husband Steve; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elvin; father-in-law, Joseph Imsland; sister-in-law, Debby Olson; along with many aunts, uncles, and friends.
We are so appreciative for all of the love and support we have received from our family and friends. Brad has many angels on earth that we would like to thank for all of the assistance they provided through the years. Brad thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with his caregivers and friends in his last few years and we are so grateful for Susan, Carol, Jane, Larry, Kay, Christine, Wendy, Celina, Vicki, Janelle and especially his life-long friend Dallas Bustad who was not only a friend, but a dedicated caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to either The Williston Coyote Foundation- Bradley Olson Scholarship or the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston, ND.
Bradley’s Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Visitation will be held be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed.