Bradley Dean Goetz, 62
Bradley Dean Goetz drew his last breath on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his residence in Williston, North Dakota surrounded by his family and loved ones, after a courageous fight with his illness. His resilience was nothing short of amazing and his strength and kindness, and generosity did not go unnoticed.
Brad was born November 7th 1959, in Richardton, North Dakota to Ron and Betty Goetz and later blessed with his brother, Mike and sister, Lisa. He attended school in Haliday and Carson, North Dakota. Brad went on to further his education at BSC and attended NDSU Bottineau where he received his AA degree, He had a great passion for reading and dreamed of becoming a writer and always wanted to be a teacher. He certainly would have made a great teacher with his great sense of humor. If you can get a classroom of teenagers to laugh, that is a win! He was a Loan Officer at First Security Bank West in Bismarck, ND and then traveled to Fargo, North Dakota and went to work for Border State Paving. His work moved him to Williston, North Dakota where he began working in the Bakken Oilfield for Halliburton and Herc Rental.
Brad met the love of his life Wanda Bohnet at the Chili Cook Off in Williston, ND. They were known as “Rod Stewart” and “Stevie Nicks”. As a blended family they married in 1994 and added a little girl to their family. They had so many great memories raising their children together. Brad was an amazing husband and father, always putting family first and he cherished the love of his children and wife. Always reminding them of how much he loved them...
Brad always had a deep passion and great love for the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his two favorite hobbies. He hunted with brother, Mike and kids in the small town of Werner where his grandparents homesteaded. He also fished and hunted in Manning, ND with many friends and at his home at Blacktail Dam, where he made many friends and enjoyed his life on his pontoon.
Brad excelled at anything he put his mind to. He was great at track, football, baseball and basketball. He spent countless hours in the driveway playing basketball with brother Mike, cousins, friends, nieces, nephews, and his children. He was always ready to watch his March madness games all the way to the end.
Brad was one of the funniest men you would ever meet. He had a light in him that would just shine and a smirk on his face with his one liners; he would have the whole room hysterically laughing
As Brad’s disease progressed, he still took great joy in his love of nature by feeding his birds and squirrels, he also would feed his dog, Kesho an egg every morning before Kesho passed away. Brad maintained his wonderful sense of humor, gratefulness and love of family to the end. He was a spiritual man, and looked for comfort in his Lord and Savior. His faith was strong up to the end.
Brad is survived by mother, Betty (Jim) Iglehart; brother, Mike (Pam) Goetz; sister, Lisa (Brian) Nelson; wife, Wanda Goetz; daughter, Mariah (Clint) Perdue; sons, Kasey Goetz, Ryon (Maribell) Bohnet and Tylor Bohnet (fiancé Jeannie Hall); nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Goetz; grandparents, Margaret and Leo Goetz, Edward and Leontina Messmer and Jim Messmer.
Brad was greeted in Heaven by his beloved pets, Kesho and Envy and the many loved ones who had passed before him.
Brad’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. A potluck will follow the service at Wanda’s house located at 1503 49th St West, Williston.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Brad's service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.