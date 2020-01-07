Boston Glueckert, 15, passed away suddenly due to natural causes, early Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 in Fargo, North Dakota.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
In Lieu of plants or flowers, Boston’s family prefers that memorials be given to the Williston Coyote Foundation for a scholarship that will be set up in Boston’s name. Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, January 12, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
An Evening Vigil will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday evening, January 12, at the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Boston or leave condolences for his family.