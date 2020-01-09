Boston Glueckert, 15, passed away suddenly due to natural causes, early Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 in Fargo, North Dakota.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
In Lieu of plants or flowers, Boston’s family prefers that memorials be given to the Williston Coyote Foundation for a scholarship that will be set up in Boston’s name.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, January 12, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
An Evening Vigil will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday evening, January 12, at the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston.
Boston Glueckert was born to Matthew and Daisy (Zahn) Glueckert in Williston, North Dakota on May 4, 2004. He was raised and educated in Williston attending St. Joseph’s Catholic School from kindergarten through the 6th grade, then Williston Middle School and Williston High School. Boston worked many small odd jobs for family, friends, and neighbors.
Boston had many hobbies and interests, he especially enjoyed being around his family and anything in the outdoors including biking, hunting, fishing, hiking, shooting, skiing, camping and canoeing. He also liked to play board games such as monopoly and playing X-box with his brothers. He enjoyed drawing and was always open to trying new things and having new experiences.
Active in many clubs, sports and organizations, Boston was a member of the National Junior Honor Society, Williston Basin Skating Club, Williston High School Clay Target League, Williston High School Hockey team, Cal Ripkin and Babe Ruth Baseball and WPR Youth Football.
Surviving Boston are his parents, Matt and Daisy Glueckert and his Brothers, Chase and Quentin all of Williston; grandmother, Christine Glueckert; grandfather, Teri Zahn; uncle, Kevin Glueckert and his wife, Lacey and their children Harper and Andi; aunt, Kate Hernandez and her husband, Oscar and their children, Ryan, Samuel and Leah; aunt, Megan Ploium and her husband Tad and their son, Carson; aunt, Becky Walcker and her husband Kris; uncle, Tyler Zahn and his wife Teresa and their children, Tucker Zahn, and David and Dylan Halverson and Olivia Harnist; and aunt, Stacy Zahn (David Wall) and their children, Carter and Kinsley Zahn and Paige and Kacey Wall.
Boston was loved by many, there was never a day he didn’t say “I love you” before bed, headed out the door or being dropped off. No matter who was around, he said it loud and proud! He knew how to put a smile on anyone’s face. He was quite the jokester. All who knew him never saw him without a smile. He is dearly missed.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Boston or leave condolences for his family.