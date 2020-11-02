Borghild Kopsland, 94, formerly of Williston died Monday, October 26 at St. Luke’s Sunrise Center in Crosby.
Borghild was born December 9, 1925 in Ray, North Dakota to Hans and Ambjorg Kopsland.
She was raised on the family homestead in South Meadow Township north of Ray where she attended rural Lincoln School for a few years and Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church.
In 1949, she moved with her parents to Williston but still spent summer months in the country as her father continued to farm.
Borghild loved animals, and growing up on the farm gave her the opportunity to be around cows, chickens, cats and dogs. She was always excited to have visitors and appreciated the times neighbors would drop by to visit for a few minutes or stay for coffee and Norwegian cookies.
In April 1983 Borghild moved to Crosby and St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center became her home and the staff her extended family. Her love of visiting continued and she treasured the special friends she made while there.
Borghild is survived by her sister, Lillian Hickel of Stanley, ND; nephew, Richard Hickel of Kalispell, MT; nieces, Marcia Hartsoch of Tioga, and Cheryl Buchanan of Tuscaloosa, AL and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 infant brothers, and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Hickel.
Borghild’s Memorial Service and burial will be held in the Spring 2021. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com