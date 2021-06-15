Borghild Kopsland, 94, formerly of Williston died Monday, October 26 at St. Luke’s Sunrise Center in Crosby.
Her Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, ND. Pastor Chris Walstad will officiate. The family will host a visitation in the Hospitality Room at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
The Graveside Service will be broadcast, you can view Borghild’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.