Bonnie Kay Walters, 71, of Billings, passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Bonnie was surrounded by family including her husband, Bill; her son, Chad; and stepchildren, Sarah and John Walters; as well as wonderful caregivers.

Bonnie was born in Stanley, North Dakota, on June 15, 1951, to parents Henry and Lois Vivian Anderson. Bonnie was raised in Stanley and graduated from Stanley High School in 1969. Bonnie married Duane Bykonen in Stanley and they eventually moved to Williston, North Dakota. In Williston, Bonnie and Duane made their home and had two wonderful children, Stacey and Chad.

