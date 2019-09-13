Bonnie Jean Halvorson, 71, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral will be celebrated Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church Chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment will follow in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
Bonnie Jean Halvorson was born December 6, 1947 in Williston, North Dakota to Clarence and Dorothy (Sutton) Halvorson. She moved to the Life Skills and Transition Center (formerly Grafton State School) in October 1959. She moved back to Williston, North Dakota in August 1984 to a group home and received support from Opportunity Foundation.
At Opportunity Foundation, Bonnie worked at several locations which included the OSOM Carwash, T&T Services, The Recycling Center and most recently involved with the Retirement program. She retired in March 2008.
Some of Bonnie’s hobbies included watching parades, using her iPad, listening to music, watching her favorite movies over and over. She loved men in uniform – firemen, policemen, EMT’s; she loved music and listening to it and seeing bagpipe players. She referred to the bagpipe players as “Skirt Men”. She enjoyed watching them on her iPad or at Band day. Bonnie also attended Relay for Life events.
Bonnie is very friendly and social, she loved joking around. Family was very important to her. She had frequent visits from her sister and her brother Al, and spent lots of time visiting and talking to her brother Chuck (who she calls Penny) everyday – they have a special bond.
She is survived by her brothers, Al (Virginia) Halvorson of Lexington, Kentucky, Chuck (Sue) Halvorson of Houston, Texas; sister, Marjorie Kleppe of Williston, North Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother who died at 4 months of age; and brother-in-law, Dennis Kleppe Sr.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bonnie or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, September 16th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Tuesday, September 17th at the Church for the hour preceding the funeral.
