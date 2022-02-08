Bonna I. “Bonnie” Otto, 91

Bonna I. “Bonnie” Otto, age 91, of Eagle Rock, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home.
She was born April 22, 1930 in Lake Mills, Iowa the daughter of Knudt and Elizabeth Aamodt. On October 30 1949 in Tucumcari, New Mexico she was united in marriage to Carl Otto who preceded her in death in October of 1981. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Beurlette Zorner and two brothers, Richard Aamodt and Robert Aamodt.
Surviving are five daughters, Linda Busch of Joplin, Missouri, Dianne Volk and her husband Terry of Bottineau, North Dakota, Phyllis Maxon and her husband Robert of Billings, Montana, Marlene Otto of El Paso, Texas and Carlene Cephus and her husband Charles of El Paso, Texas; one sister, Gloria McBride of Eagle River, Alaska; one sister-in-law, Jane Aamodt of Williston, North Dakota; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
After graduating from Williston High School in Williston, North Dakota Bonnie married and started a family. In 1978 she was employed as a bookkeep at JC Penney. Moving to Eagle Rock in 1993 she became a member of Community Lutheran Church. She worked at the Eureka Springs Garden Gift Shop and later was employed at the JC Penney Catalog Store in Cassville. A few of her favorite hobbies were reading, cross-stitching and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid St Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M Monday, February 14, 2022 at Community Lutheran Church in Eagle Rock under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Ben Helmer will conduct the services.
Contributions may be made to Ozark Food Harvest or Hospice Compassus in memory of Bonnie.
A memorial service is being planned for late June in Williston, North Dakota at which time her cremains will be interred.