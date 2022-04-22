Bonalyn Alspach, 86, of Howard passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022. She was born May 3, 1935 in Benson, Minnesota to the late Michael and Anne (Moran) Vandeberg.
Before moving to Ohio, Bonalyn taught school in North Dakota for several years. When raising her family, she worked for local department stores. Bonalyn was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Bonalyn is survived by her sons, Kevin (Sandy) Alspach of Howard and Brett (Michelle Brown) Alspach of New Albany; grandchildren, Danielle (Ryan) Orourke, Darin (Charity Schonauer) Alspach, Dustin (Kirsten) Alspach, Cory (Abbie) Jones, Ashley and Nicholas Alspach; great grandchildren, Alexa Alspach, Aadyn, Aashtyn, and Aathoni Orourke, LillyAnne, Gracelynn and Wylder Alspach; brothers, Eugene Vandeberg of Epping, North Dakota, Roy (Sue) Vandeberg of Westminster, Colorado and Michael (Ronnie) Vandeberg of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bonalyn was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Willard R. Alspach on January 25, 2001; daughter, Alice Babazadeh; sister, Raydine Campbell; and a brother, Jim Vandeberg.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p. m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Flowers Chapel 619 East High St., Mount Vernon. A prayer service will follow the visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 303 E. High St., Mount Vernon, with Rev. Father Mark J. Hammond as the Celebrant. Bonalyn will be laid to rest beside her husband, Willard in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Mount Vernon.
Bonalyn’s kind heart, strength, joyful personality and the love she gave to her family will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.