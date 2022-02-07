Blanche Adelle (Wentz) Kroeber, 96, formerly of Williston and Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home.
Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Blanche was born on September 9, 1925, in Bismarck to Peter and Mae Wentz. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1944 and then attended the University of North Dakota. She graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1948.
She married Waldo “Wally” Kroeber on November 26, 1950, and they were married until his death on July 31, 2017. During their many years in Bismarck, they were active members of McCabe United Methodist Church. They traveled extensively and enjoyed many cruises to different countries.
Blanche was interested in genealogy and did extensive research on her family. She volunteered her time for more than 25 years at the North Dakota Heritage Center and enjoyed needlepoint, her book club, playing bridge, Impressionism Art and studying American History.
Blanche is survived by her two children, Bridget (Dave) Kjorstad, Williston, and Kent (Sue) Kroeber, Red Feather Lakes, Colo.; three grandchildren, Brent (Brandi) Kjorstad, Jolene (Bud) Stout and Lisa (Marc) Roche; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Wilson, Leesburg, Va., and Georgia Mae Hawk, Rapid City, S.D.; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Wentz, Ringgold, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mae Wentz; and brothers, Douglas, Bob and Lee Wentz.