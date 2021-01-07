Blake Maynard, 47, of Williston, ND passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The family of Blake Maynard invites you to celebrate his life at a memorial service. The memorial service will be held on January 17, 2021 at 1:00PM at 511 5th Ave West, Williston ND.
To plant a tree in memory of Blake Maynard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.