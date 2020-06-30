Blaine Ralph Haustveit born June 15, 1950 died April 10 of multiple complications and Septic Shock in Vancouver, WA. He was the son of Martin and Lillian Haustveit who preceded him in death. His sister Audrey passed away in June of this year. He is survived by his sister Shirley Ellingson who lives in Redmond, WA and his brother-in-law Carl Braun.
He attended Tioga High School where he was active in sports and after graduation worked in construction and the Bakken Oil fields. He was married to Beckey Volney but later divorced. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam where he was injured and returned home. He worked for a while in a quarry handling explosives but fell and smashed his shoulder and had to be retrained. He joined the Wa Department of Licensing where he worked until he retired.
He enjoyed country western music and enjoyed attending concerts with friends. He had a large shop and liked doing projects for friends. He and his friend Florence Bergstrom Dooley who he often introduced as his sister, went grocery shopping every Saturday and for coffee afterwards.
Blaine lost his legs do to injuries suffered in Vietnam but lived a full and enjoyable life. Nothing held him back and he loved his big, red Toyota with a wheel chair lift which gave him freedom to travel and attend movies and dinners. He visited the Grand Canyon, Reno, California Redwoods, and took a ship with friends to Alaska. He enjoyed going to the Washington coast and drives up to see Shirley in Redmond.
He was dearly loved by all and will be sorely missed. He was a wonderful brother and always kind, generous and considerate.