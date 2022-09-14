Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Billy Lee Bakko, 71, of Epping, passed away at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

In Keeping with Billy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no local services will be held.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Bakko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments