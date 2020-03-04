Beverly Jane Meiers, 86, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, surrounded by her family and friends.
Beverly was born February 18, 1934 in Stanley, ND to the late Louis and Stella (Bykonen) Bowker. She was raised in Stanley and graduated from Stanley High School. On September 17, 1951, Beverly married Eugene “Doc” Meiers. They moved to Pullman, Washington so Doc could attend college. Upon graduation, they returned to Williston, ND where they made their home in 1955. They started Williston Veterinary Clinic and Lay Kanine Pet Grooming. In 2002 they sold the businesses and retired.
Beverly had many hobbies that she adored. Playing bridge with friends, sorority clubs, shopping with friends and attending the Moose Club with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Troy (Corene) Meiers of Williston, ND, Susan (Jim) Metzger of Williston, ND, Bob (Priscilla) Meiers of Glendive, MT and Tom (Connie) Meiers of Casper, WY. Beverly also leaves brothers, Myron Owen and Charlie Bowker; sisters, Janice Sonnenberg and Barb Ellingson; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Beverly is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene (Doc) Meiers; parents, Louis and Stella Bowker; brother, Bud Bowker and sisters, Louise Lukkasson and Carol Benke.
The family requests memorials be given to Home Health & Hospice — 1301 15th Ave West, Williston, ND 58801, or to a charity of your choice.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Dave Maxfield will officiate. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
A family service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com