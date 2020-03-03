Beverly J. Meiers, 86, of Williston, ND, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Dave Maxfield will officiate. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
A family service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com