Beverly J. Evjen, 88, of Williston, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston on Monday morning, May 23, 2022.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Beverly or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Evjen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


