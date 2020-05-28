Beverly Griggs, 54 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020 at her home in Williston, North Dakota.
Her Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Beverly Jo Griggs was born on November 4, 1965 to Betty Raveling (Laducer) and Gary Hudson. She grew up in Williston, ND until the age of 14, then she moved and was raised near South Heart.
Bev absolutely loved music, bingo, being with family and mash potatoes. She had a special partner, Keving Ronning, with whom she spent much time watching WWE. They joined a bowling league together and were quite competitive.
Bev also loved to work and always had steady employment.
Beverly is survived by her siblings, brother, Chris Laducer (Tricia) of Williston, sisters, Colette Shae of Bismarck, Gena Zakopyko of Minot, and Jorie Falcon (Lon) of Trenton; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 from noon until 7:00 PM.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Beverly or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.