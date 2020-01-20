Beverly “Bev” Zimmer, 90, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
Her funeral will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment will follow in the Hillside Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
