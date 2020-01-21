Beverly “Bev” Zimmer, 90
Beverly “Bev” Zimmer, 90, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
Her funeral will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment will follow in the Hillside Memory Garden’s Cemetery in Williston.
Beverly A. Becker was born November 24, 1929 to William and Helen (Mundt) Becker in Wildrose, North Dakota. She lived and worked on the farm during her childhood years. She attended Wildrose High School. In 1951, Beverly moved to Williston where she worked at Woolworths and Mercy Hospital dietary kitchen.
On December 19, 1953, she married Albert Zimmer. They moved to the Lewis and Clark irrigation project where they lived for several years. They then moved back to Williston where they built their home. In 1970, she began working with her husband doing floor covering installation which she continued until she retired.
Beverly enjoyed sewing, reading, woodworking, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time working in her yard.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Karen) Zimmer; daughter, Debbie Zimmer; grandchildren, Mike Zimmer and Alex Dasovick; sisters, Helen Bean, Woodland, WA, Marian LaGollette, Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother Harold Becker, Crystal City, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen, her husband, Albert, three sisters and three brothers.
