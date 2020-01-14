Beverly “Bev” Zimmer, 90, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bev or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Zimmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.