Beverly Ann Gronos, 91
Beverly Ann Gronos, 91 of Williston, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation in Williston, ND.
A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Van Hook Cemetery, New Town, ND. A Private Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Beverly’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.