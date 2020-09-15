Beverly Ann Gronos, 91 of Williston, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Bev was born June 22, 1929 to Harry and Olivia (Mears) Hillestad in Rugby, ND. She was raised and educated in Knox, ND and graduated with the class of 1947. After graduation, Bev started teaching school at a young age.
She married James (Jim) Gronos on September 18th 1948 and lived in Minot, ND. In 1962, Jim and Bev moved to New Town, ND. She was a homemaker and also worked beside Jim at Gronos Department Store which they owned and operated. They later returned to Minot where Jim passed away in February of 1999.
Bev loved the Lord. Her faith was very strong, something that was instilled in her by her parents. She was always dedicated to the various churches in the communities in which she lived and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
The love for her family was very strong and unending. She valued the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Even though her health started to decline in her later years, her motherly instinct was always there. She also continued to cook great meals for visiting family and friends.
Bev especially enjoyed the lake. Jim built a pontoon and they spent many hours on the lake with family and friends. Her favorite thing was watching the beautiful sunsets on Lake Sakakawea on the ride back into the New Town Marina.
Bev entered the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston in 2015 where she lived until her passing.
Beverly is survived by her four children, Greg (Bev) Gronos of Alexandria, MN, LaDonna (Dan) Barone of New Town, ND, Jimmy (Glori) Gronos of Williston, ND and Jeffrey (Julie) Gronos of Watford City, ND; 10 grandchildren, Erik (Jen) Gronos, Mandi (Randy) Risler, Jessi (Tom) Link, Joey (Kate) Barone, Chris (Sammy) Barone, Beth (Dave) Haugsdal, Nick (Peyton) Gronos, Timmy Gronos, Olivia and Chloe Gros; 18 great-grandchildren.
A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Van Hook Cemetery, New Town, ND. A Private Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Beverly’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.