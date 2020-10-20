Beverly A. Natwick, 85, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston early Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.
In keeping with Beverly’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Beverly, officiated by Rev. Chris Walstad, will be livestreamed on Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 23. Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guestbook on Thursday, October 22, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and on Friday, October 23, from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Beverly Ann was born July 4, 1935 to Milton and Inga (Rockstad) Sandry in Williston, ND. She attended school in Williston, graduating with the Class of 1953. She spent time at her grandparent’s farm as a child. She loved animals and had many pets at her home throughout her life.
She was married to Ike Reil and together they had 4 children. She married Glenn Bjella. August 2, 2002, she married Clayton (Casey) Natwick in Arnegard, ND.
Bev was a social worker at NWHSC, an EMT, assistant Administrator at Bethel Lutheran Home, and opened the first assisted living facility in ND where she became Administrator of Kensington. She also owned Ike’s Texaco in Williston. Following her retirement, she went back to college and proudly received her Associates Degree.
Bev was very active in the community working with the Senior Center Library, Medicare part D, helping with home bound communion at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and attended Life Church.
She enjoyed playing pinochle, darts, bowled for many years. She had other interests such as watching the Minnesota Twins, playing piano, reading, gardening, the Casino, African Violets, Farkel, Karaoke, fishing, dancing, singing, doing poetry, a love of animals and spent much time at the farm. This wonderful lady remained busy throughout her life and was a 5 time Cancer survivor.
Bev is survived by her husband, Casey Natwick; son, Kurt (Julie) Reil; daughters, Melodie (Bob) Schulz, Valerie Reil, Kristin (Craig) Wilkie; step children, Aaron Natwick, Theresa Natwick, Darla Natwick, Blaine Bjella and Brent Bjella. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa (Cole) Johnson, Kalli (Russell) Senske, Tyler Reil, Justin Reil (Sheila), Luke Reil, Andrea Reil, Chelsea Smith (T.J.), Tess Axelson, Madison (Shawn) Welty, Maycee Wilkie (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Ruby and Baby Johnson, Baby Senske, Jordan, Joseph and Kaylee Reil, Jeremih Reil, Rhyia and Rheaghn Story, Ingrid Hall and Jaxton Welty; sister-in-law, Donna Sandry and several nieces, nephew and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Milton and Inga Sandry; brother Milnor Sandry and great-granddaughter Molly, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
