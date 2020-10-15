Beverly A. Natwick, 85, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston early Thursday morning, October 15, 2020.
In keeping with Beverly’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Beverly, officiated by Rev. Chris Walstad, will be livestreamed on Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 23. Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guestbook on Thursday, October 22, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and on Friday, October 23, from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Beverly or leave condolences for her family.