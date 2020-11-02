Betty Louise “Betty Boop” Grove, 67
Betty Louise “Betty Boop” Grove, 67, of Tipton, entered eternity in Mercy Hospital, Iowa City on Friday, October 30, 2020 after suffering from an apparent heart attack. Private family services will be held at Fry Funeral Home at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com and memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
Betty, or “Boop” as she was known, was the daughter of William and Marie Mandal Albrightson, was born on May 23, 1953 in Williston, North Dakota. She graduated from Williston High School in 1971 and later obtained her AAS degree from UND in Williston in 1996. She graduated as a Medical Administrative Assistant. Betty was married to Jerry L. Grove on July 1, 1994 in Williston, ND. Together they owned Jerry’s Fireside from 1993 through 1999. They later divorced in 2001 but remained the best of friends until Jerry’s death. Betty worked for the VA Clinic in Williston from 2006 through 2012 and officially retired in 2015 when she moved to Tipton where she lived with her favorite niece, Dawn, and her husband, Jon Walsh.
Betty loved to travel. Whether it was long distances or just a shopping trip to Minot. She was like a second mom to many nieces and nephews and loved spending time with all of them. Betty’s favorite thing in life was spending time with her family. She especially loved watching her “little Dolly” (Lakyn) grow up. She loved deeply and is loved by so many who will always cherish her.
Betty is survived by her special niece, Dawn (Jon) Walsh of Tipton, her sister, Mary (Pat) Falcon of Summerset, SD; her brothers, Merv (Claudette) Johnson of Lead, SD, Kenny (Coleen) Johnson of Williston, ND, Steve (Dustee) Albrightson of Williston, ND, her favorite great-great niece, Lakyn Fales of Sommerset, SD, her step-daughter, Kimberly Grove of West Fork, AR and her step-grandchildren, Cassandra Roness and Ali Wells-Busching. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Alden, Arnold, Philip, Einar (Rick), Ronald, Bill and Keith; her sisters, Delores, Sonja and her step-daughter, Kristi; and her ex-husband, Jerry Grove.
Private family memorial services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa.