On November 5, 2022 our kind, loving, and beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Betty Jean McMorrow Petron, passed away at her daughter's home in St. Marys, Georgia just shy of celebrating her 91st birthday.

Betty was born at home in 1931 in Breckinridge, Minnesota to Clara Kath and Robert Emmet McMorrow. She spent her childhood in Breckenridge and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as Hankinson, North Dakota. Betty was active in dance and graduated from Hankinson High school in 1949 where she participated in cheerleading.



