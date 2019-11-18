Betty Jane Dahl, 91
Betty Dahl, 91, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Cathedral City, CA.
Betty Jane Spellman was born in The Dalles, OR, on September 3, 1928, to Donn and Miranda Spellman. She was the 7th of 9 children and was the last surviving sibling. She was raised and educated in Fairview, MT.
At 19 Betty married Roger Dahl, a veteran of WWII. They settled on a farm in the Buford-Trenton area in North Dakota and spent the next 30 years successfully working as a team on 5 farms and raising sheep. Betty not only helped on the farm but also raised 3 children. She was very active and involved in their school lives.
After farming, Roger and Betty traveled in an Airstream crossing the US several times. They moved to Vancouver, WA and were snowbirds in the Palm Springs area at Outdoor Resorts Palm Springs (ORPS). In Vancouver they lived at Royal Oaks Country Club before moving to Fairway Village. Golf was a big part of Betty’s life. She was proud of her 15 hole-in-ones and had a necklace made to celebrate them. She still has the course record at ORPS for the low round for women.
Betty’s other passion was her grandchildren. She was loved and doted on by all 7 of them. They have wonderful memories of traveling with their grandparents and still treasure all the personal time spent together. Her grandchildren traveled from all over the US to spend time with her before cancer took her life.
Betty is survived by her 3 children, Sharon Radle, Luann (Bob) Ward, and Ronald (Yvette) Dahl; 7 grandchildren, Jacqueline (Daryl) Lager, Travis Wickum, Jeremy Dahl, Bruce Gunderson, Lisa (Steve) Slotsve, Lori Gunderson and Shawna Dahl; 2 step grandchildren, Shamaine (Devin) Geron and Natasha Spencer. She also leaves 10 great grandchildren, with another expected next summer and 2 great great grandchildren with a third due in March. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Harold Dahl, numerous nieces and nephews, and two special friends in ORPS, Phil and John. The family wants to thank Ashley for the great care she gave our mother the last month.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Roger, parents and brothers and sisters, Raymond Spellman, Ruth Spellman, Dorothy Paschke, Donn Spellman, Mary Wood, Gene Spellman and Irene (June) Harold, and an infant brother.
Cremation has taken place and at a later date a memorial will be held.