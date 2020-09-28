Betty Jane Anderson Bergman, 95
Betty Jane Anderson Bergman, 95, passed away on Friday, September 25, in Minot.
Betty was born in Stanley, North Dakota on November 16, 1924 to Wade and Thora (Sivertsen) Anderson. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1942 and headed to the west coast where she worked as a welder on naval ships during WW II. Upon returning to North Dakota, she completed nurse’s training at Trinity Hospital School of Nursing in Minot, ND under the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She was stationed in Williston, ND where she met and married Frederick P. Bergman in 1947. They lived in Williston until 2005 when they moved to Minot, ND. They were married for almost 64 years until Fred’s passing in March of 2011.
Betty was active in the Williston Congregational Church and an active member of the Williston PEO. She and Fred enjoyed attending many Shriner and Elk’s events. Family and friends were important to Betty. Her brothers and sisters were close, and all gathered together for holidays, or made it a special occasion when they got together. She never missed a birthday or anniversary and her grandchildren will miss receiving “words of wisdom” from her, which she sent in every birthday card.
She was well-known for her delectable baking, as attested to by her 5 children and grandchildren, who have enjoyed early morning caramel rolls, and by anyone fortunate enough to stop by when chocolate chip cookies were being taken out of the oven.
Upon retirement she and Fred spent many winters in Mesa, AZ in addition to traveling to France, England, Mexico, and taking a Caribbean cruise.
She is survived by her five children, Peter Bergman (Kim) of Rapid City, SD; Pamela Crawford (Jay) of Bismarck, ND; John Bergman (Kim) of Bismarck, ND; William Bergman (Renee) of Minot, ND; Bradley Bergman (Helen) of Minot, ND; and grandchildren Jason Bergman, Nathan Bergman, Allison Richards, Conan Crawford, Scott Crawford, Robert Bergman, John Bergman, Eric Bergman, Jenna Bergman; and seven great grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy Boyer, Grants Pass, OR; Joann Anderson, Mesa, AZ; Beverly Bouye, Redlands, CA; brothers Richard Anderson, Mesa AZ; Lowell Anderson, Medford, OR.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, parents Wade and Thora Anderson, brother Carol Anderson, sisters Marcelle Stevens and Lucille Anderson.
A private family service will be held at the ND Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Mandan, ND.