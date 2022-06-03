Purchase Access

Betty Garaas, 60

Betty Garaas, 60, passed away early Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at the Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley, North Dakota.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Betty or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Garaas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


